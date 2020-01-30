Corelogic Inc Has Returned 8.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLGX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) on December 24th, 2019 at $43.02. In approximately 1 month, Corelogic Inc has returned 8.54% as of today's recent price of $46.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corelogic Inc have traded between a low of $34.29 and a high of $49.49 and are now at $46.69, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics. CoreLogic offers mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood deter mination, and geospatial analytics and services.

