Corecivic Inc Shares Down 29.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CXW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) on February 27th, 2020 at $15.91. In approximately 1 month, Corecivic Inc has returned 29.79% as of today's recent price of $11.17.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corecivic Inc have traded between a low of $8.33 and a high of $24.38 and are now at $11.17, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

CoreCivic, Inc. provides detention and corrections services to governmental agencies. The Company designs, constructs, owns, manages, and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies, and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic operates throughout the United States.

