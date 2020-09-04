Corecivic Inc Down 34.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CXW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) on February 27th, 2020 at $15.91. In approximately 1 month, Corecivic Inc has returned 34.19% as of today's recent price of $10.47.

Over the past year, Corecivic Inc has traded in a range of $8.33 to $24.38 and is now at $10.47, 26% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.3% lower and 2.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

CoreCivic, Inc. provides detention and corrections services to governmental agencies. The Company designs, constructs, owns, manages, and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies, and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic operates throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Corecivic Inc.

Log in and add Corecivic Inc (CXW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.