Copa Holdin-Cl A Shares Down 59.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CPA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) on February 24th, 2020 at $101.55. In approximately 4 weeks, Copa Holdin-Cl A has returned 59.49% as of today's recent price of $41.14.

Over the past year, Copa Holdin-Cl A has traded in a range of $24.00 to $116.88 and is now at $41.14, 71% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Copa Holdings SA provides international airline passenger and cargo service. The Company provides scheduled flights to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The Company also has codeshare arrangements with Continental Airlines.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A.

Log in and add Copa Holdin-Cl A (CPA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.