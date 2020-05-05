Cooper-Standard Up 1.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CPS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) on March 24th, 2020 at $10.72. In approximately 1 month, Cooper-Standard has returned 1.45% as of today's recent price of $10.87.

Cooper-Standard share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.93 and a 52-week low of $6.64 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $10.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer systems, anti-vibration systems components, subsystems, and modules. Cooper-Standard Holdings conducts business worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cooper-Standard shares.

