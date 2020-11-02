Cooper Cos Inc Has Returned 14.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) on November 18th, 2019 at $304.83. In approximately 3 months, Cooper Cos Inc has returned 14.57% as of today's recent price of $349.24.

Cooper Cos Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $365.68 and a 52-week low of $270.54 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $349.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty healthcare products. The Company's products include contact lenses for the vision care market and diagnostic products, surgical instruments, and accessories for gynecologists and obstetricians.

