Continental Buil Has Returned 37.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CBPX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Continental Buil (NYSE:CBPX) on September 11th, 2019 at $26.48. In approximately 4 months, Continental Buil has returned 37.61% as of today's recent price of $36.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Continental Buil share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.35 and a high of $37.08 and are now at $36.54, 71% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Continental Building Products, Inc. provides construction products. The Company manufactures gypsum wall board, joint compound and complementary finishing products. Continental Building Products serves the residential, commercial, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America.

