Constellation-A Shares Up 5.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (STZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) on December 20th, 2019 at $187.65. In approximately 2 months, Constellation-A has returned 5.62% as of today's recent price of $198.20.

Over the past year, Constellation-A has traded in a range of $163.52 to $214.48 and is now at $198.20, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Constellation-A shares.

Log in and add Constellation-A (STZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.