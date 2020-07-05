Constellation-A Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) on April 7th, 2020 at $156.26. In approximately 4 weeks, Constellation-A has returned 5.47% as of today's recent price of $164.81.

Over the past year, Constellation-A has traded in a range of $104.28 to $212.00 and is now at $164.81, 58% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.

