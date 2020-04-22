Constellation-A Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) on April 7th, 2020 at $156.26. In approximately 2 weeks, Constellation-A has returned 2.07% as of today's recent price of $153.02.

Over the past year, Constellation-A has traded in a range of $104.28 to $214.48 and is now at $152.73, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Constellation-A.

Log in and add Constellation-A (STZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.