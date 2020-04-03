Consolidated Com (CNSL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Consolidated Com (NASDAQ:CNSL) on November 7th, 2019 at $4.38. In approximately 4 months, Consolidated Com has returned 44.23% as of today's recent price of $6.31.
Over the past year, Consolidated Com has traded in a range of $3.24 to $12.10 and is now at $6.31, 95% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.1%.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers telecommunications services. The Company offers local and long distance telephone, digital telephone, high-speed internet access, and digital television services to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
