Consol Energy Has Returned 45.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) on April 6th, 2020 at $7.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Consol Energy has returned 45.91% as of today's recent price of $10.25.

Over the past year, Consol Energy has traded in a range of $4.26 to $14.19 and is now at $10.25, 141% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 5.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

CNX Resources Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company owns mining complexes that develops and produces natural gas, including methane and shale beds. CNX Resources serves natural gas industry in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Consol Energy shares.

Log in and add Consol Energy (CNX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.