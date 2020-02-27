Cons Water Co-Or Has Returned 0.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CWCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cons Water Co-Or (NASDAQ:CWCO) on January 22nd, 2020 at $17.33. In approximately 1 month, Cons Water Co-Or has returned 0.84% as of today's recent price of $17.47.

In the past 52 weeks, Cons Water Co-Or share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.09 and a high of $18.83 and are now at $17.47, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 0.38% higher over the past week, respectively.

Consolidated Water Co., Ltd. develops and operates water production and distribution systems in the Caribbean region and in other locations. In addition to its water production and distribution business in the Cayman Islands, the Company is also reviewing opportunities to build and operate reverse osmosis and other types of water production and distribution facilities in the Bahamas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cons Water Co-Or shares.

Log in and add Cons Water Co-Or (CWCO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.