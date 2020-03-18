Cons Tomoka Land Down 33.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CTO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cons Tomoka Land (AMEX:CTO) on February 10th, 2020 at $61.39. In approximately 1 month, Cons Tomoka Land has returned 33.21% as of today's recent price of $41.00.

Cons Tomoka Land share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.64 and the current low of $39.90 and are currently at $41.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. operates as a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages commercial real estate properties, including single-tenant and multi-tenant income-producing properties. Consolidated-Tomoka Land also owns a portfolio of undeveloped land in the United States.

