Cons Edison Inc Has Returned 10.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ED)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) on April 24th, 2020 at $81.88. In approximately 2 weeks, Cons Edison Inc has returned 10.94% as of today's recent price of $72.92.

In the past 52 weeks, Cons Edison Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.03 and a high of $95.10 and are now at $72.65, 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a variety of energy related products and services. The Company supplies electric service in New York, parts of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania as well as supplies electricity to wholesale customers.

