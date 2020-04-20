Conocophillips Has Returned 14.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) on March 25th, 2020 at $31.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Conocophillips has returned 14.10% as of today's recent price of $35.40.

Over the past year, Conocophillips has traded in a range of $20.84 to $67.42 and is now at $35.40, 70% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.28% lower and 5.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas, and bitumen on a worldwide basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Conocophillips shares.

