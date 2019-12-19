Conn'S Inc Shares Down 46.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CONN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Conn'S Inc (:CONN) on November 8th, 2019 at $23.32. In approximately 1 month, Conn'S Inc has returned 46.36% as of today's recent price of $12.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Conn'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.18 and a high of $27.57 and are now at $12.51, 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Conn's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of consumer goods and related services. The Company offers various products including furniture, specialty mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products through both brick-and-mortar and online retail stores. Conn's owns and operates stores throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Conn'S Inc.

Log in and add Conn'S Inc (CONN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.