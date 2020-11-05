Conn'S Inc Up 33.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CONN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conn'S Inc (:CONN) on April 8th, 2020 at $4.57. In approximately 1 month, Conn'S Inc has returned 33.92% as of today's recent price of $6.12.

Conn'S Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.57 and a 52-week low of $2.83 and are now trading 116% above that low price at $6.12 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

Conn's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of consumer goods and related services. The Company offers various products including furniture, specialty mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products through both brick-and-mortar and online retail stores. Conn's owns and operates stores throughout the United States.

