Connectone Banco Has Returned 21.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNOB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Connectone Banco (NASDAQ:CNOB) on September 10th, 2019 at $21.70. In approximately 3 months, Connectone Banco has returned 21.00% as of today's recent price of $26.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Connectone Banco share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.07 and a high of $26.27 and are now at $26.25, 54% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.84% higher over the past week, respectively.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Company concentrates on asset generation efforts in real estate, construction, business loans, and deposit accounts.

