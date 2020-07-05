Conmed Corp Has Returned 5.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CNMD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) on April 8th, 2020 at $63.85. In approximately 4 weeks, Conmed Corp has returned 5.03% as of today's recent price of $67.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Conmed Corp have traded between a low of $37.66 and a high of $116.81 and are now at $67.06, which is 78% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

CONMED Corporation provides orthopedic products, specializing in arthroscopy and powered surgical instruments. The Company develops, manufactures, and supplies surgical instruments and systems used in a range of surgical procedures. CONMED's products include arthroscopic surgery devices and powered surgical instruments, electrosurgery systems, and ECG electrodes for heart monitoring.

