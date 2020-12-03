Conmed Corp Down 32.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CNMD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) on January 27th, 2020 at $107.30. In approximately 2 month, Conmed Corp has returned 32.45% as of today's recent price of $72.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Conmed Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $70.90 and a high of $116.81 and are now at $72.48. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

CONMED Corporation provides orthopedic products, specializing in arthroscopy and powered surgical instruments. The Company develops, manufactures, and supplies surgical instruments and systems used in a range of surgical procedures. CONMED's products include arthroscopic surgery devices and powered surgical instruments, electrosurgery systems, and ECG electrodes for heart monitoring.

