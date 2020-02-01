Concho Resources Has Returned 22.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CXO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) on October 30th, 2019 at $70.28. In approximately 2 months, Concho Resources has returned 22.64% as of today's recent price of $86.19.

Concho Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.54 and a 52-week low of $61.37 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $86.19 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Concho Resources Inc. acquires, develops and explores for oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin area of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Concho Resources shares.

Log in and add Concho Resources (CXO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.