Comtech Telecomm Shares Down 35.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CMTL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL) on January 29th, 2020 at $31.26. In approximately 1 month, Comtech Telecomm has returned 35.00% as of today's recent price of $20.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comtech Telecomm have traded between a low of $20.19 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $20.32, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, and manufactures technology electronic products and systems. The Company's communications products are used worldwide for voice, data, facsimile, and video transmissions at microwave frequencies in satellite, over-the-horizon microwave, terrestrial line-of-sight, and wireless telecommunications.

