Comtech Telecomm Down 54.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CMTL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comtech Telecomm (NASDAQ:CMTL) on January 29th, 2020 at $31.26. In approximately 2 months, Comtech Telecomm has returned 54.83% as of today's recent price of $14.12.

Comtech Telecomm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.00 and a 52-week low of $12.45 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $13.69 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, and manufactures technology electronic products and systems. The Company's communications products are used worldwide for voice, data, facsimile, and video transmissions at microwave frequencies in satellite, over-the-horizon microwave, terrestrial line-of-sight, and wireless telecommunications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Comtech Telecomm.

Log in and add Comtech Telecomm (CMTL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.