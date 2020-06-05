Comstock Resources, Inc. Up 25.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CRK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Comstock Resources, Inc. (:CRK) on April 3rd, 2020 at $6.11. In approximately 1 month, Comstock Resources, Inc. has returned 25.31% as of today's recent price of $7.65.

Over the past year, Comstock Resources, Inc. has traded in a range of $4.05 to $10.70 and is now at $7.65, 89% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

