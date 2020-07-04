Compass Minerals Down 26.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CMP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) on February 27th, 2020 at $57.33. In approximately 1 month, Compass Minerals has returned 26.88% as of today's recent price of $41.92.

Over the past year, Compass Minerals has traded in a range of $34.39 to $66.14 and is now at $41.92, 22% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. produces highway deicing salt in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company also produces general trade salt and sulfate of potash. Compass Minerals sells its highway deicing salt primarily to state, provincial, county, and municipal highway departments for deicing applications.

