Commvault System Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CVLT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT) on December 12th, 2019 at $46.40. In approximately 2 months, Commvault System has returned 2.97% as of today's recent price of $45.02.

Over the past year, Commvault Systemhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $69.20 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

CommVault Systems, Inc. provides data management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets, and sells a suite of data management software applications designed to protect and manage data throughout its lifecycle.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Commvault System.

Log in and add Commvault System (CVLT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.