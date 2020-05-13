Community Health Shares (CHCT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Community Health (NYSE:CHCT) on March 25th, 2020 at $30.54. In approximately 2 months, Community Health has returned 19.14% as of today's recent price of $36.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Community Health share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.12 and a high of $52.32 and are now at $36.38, 81% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company was organized as a Maryland corporation to acquire and own properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in Non-Urban markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Community Health.

