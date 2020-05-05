Community Health Up 23.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CHCT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Community Health (NYSE:CHCT) on March 25th, 2020 at $30.54. In approximately 1 month, Community Health has returned 23.10% as of today's recent price of $37.59.

Over the past year, Community Health has traded in a range of $20.12 to $52.32 and is now at $37.59, 87% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company was organized as a Maryland corporation to acquire and own properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in Non-Urban markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Community Health shares.

Log in and add Community Health (CHCT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.