Community Bank S Has Returned 14.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CBU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Community Bank S (NYSE:CBU) on March 25th, 2020 at $54.20. In approximately 1 month, Community Bank S has returned 14.09% as of today's recent price of $61.83.

In the past 52 weeks, Community Bank S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.01 and a high of $72.63 and are now at $61.83, 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company for Community Bank, N.A. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services in each of its market areas to business, individual, agricultural, and governmental customers. Community Bank operates in northern New York to the southern tier, west to Lake Erie, and in northeastern Pennsylvania.

