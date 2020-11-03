Community Bank S Down 16.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CBU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Community Bank S (NYSE:CBU) on February 24th, 2020 at $66.74. In approximately 2 weeks, Community Bank S has returned 16.93% as of today's recent price of $55.44.

Over the past year, Community Bank Shas traded in a range of $55.20 to $72.63 and are now at $55.44. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company for Community Bank, N.A. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services in each of its market areas to business, individual, agricultural, and governmental customers. Community Bank operates in northern New York to the southern tier, west to Lake Erie, and in northeastern Pennsylvania.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Community Bank S.

