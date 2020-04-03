Commscope Holdin Shares (COMM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) on November 7th, 2019 at $13.94. In approximately 4 months, Commscope Holdin has returned 19.91% as of today's recent price of $11.16.

Commscope Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and a 52-week low of $9.52 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $11.16 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.89% lower and 1.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. CommScope Holding serves customers worldwide.

