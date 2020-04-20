Commscope Holdin Shares Up 13.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (COMM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) on March 25th, 2020 at $9.20. In approximately 4 weeks, Commscope Holdin has returned 13.91% as of today's recent price of $10.48.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Commscope Holdin have traded between a low of $5.50 and a high of $27.00 and are now at $10.48, which is 91% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.11% lower and 2.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. CommScope Holding serves customers worldwide.

