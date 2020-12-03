Commscope Holdin Down 38.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (COMM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) on February 26th, 2020 at $11.13. In approximately 2 weeks, Commscope Holdin has returned 38.47% as of today's recent price of $6.85.

Commscope Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and the current low of $5.76 and are currently at $6.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.13% lower and 2.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. CommScope Holding serves customers worldwide.

