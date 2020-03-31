MySmarTrend
Commercial Metal Has Returned 32.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CMC)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:13am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC) on February 3rd, 2020 at $20.65. In approximately 2 months, Commercial Metal has returned 32.22% as of today's recent price of $14.00.

Commercial Metal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.04 and a 52-week low of $10.76 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $14.64 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products and related materials. The Company trades primary and secondary metals, steel, ores, concentrates, industrial minerals, ferroalloys, chemicals, and other materials used in a variety of industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Commercial Metal.

