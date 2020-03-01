Commercial Metal Up 17.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CMC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC) on October 15th, 2019 at $19.14. In approximately 3 months, Commercial Metal has returned 17.61% as of today's recent price of $22.51.

Commercial Metal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.86 and a 52-week low of $13.27 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $22.51 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products and related materials. The Company trades primary and secondary metals, steel, ores, concentrates, industrial minerals, ferroalloys, chemicals, and other materials used in a variety of industries.

