Comfort Systems Shares Up 20.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (FIX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) on September 11th, 2019 at $41.36. In approximately 4 months, Comfort Systems has returned 20.28% as of today's recent price of $49.74.

Over the past year, Comfort Systems has traded in a range of $36.27 to $58.21 and is now at $49.74, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 0.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The Company's commercial and industrial markets include office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, hotels, manufacturing plants, and government facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Comfort Systems shares.

