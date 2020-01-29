Comerica Inc Has Returned 7.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CMA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) on January 13th, 2020 at $68.41. In approximately 2 weeks, Comerica Inc has returned 7.81% as of today's recent price of $63.06.

Comerica Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.96 and a 52-week low of $58.54 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $63.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 0.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Comerica Incorporated is the holding company for business, individual, and investment banks with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company subsidiaries provides services such as corporate banking, international finance, treasury management, community and private banking, small business and individual lending, investment services, and institutional trust.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Comerica Inc.

