Comcast Corp-A Shares Down 14.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CMCSA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comcast Corp-A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on February 25th, 2020 at $43.96. In approximately 2 months, Comcast Corp-A has returned 14.29% as of today's recent price of $37.68.

Over the past year, Comcast Corp-A has traded in a range of $31.71 to $47.74 and is now at $37.33, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

Comcast Corporation provides media and television broadcasting services. The Company offers video streaming, television programming, high-speed internet, cable television, and communication services. Comcast serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Comcast Corp-A.

Log in and add Comcast Corp-A (CMCSA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.