Columbia Sportsw Has Returned 9.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COLM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM) on March 25th, 2020 at $64.91. In approximately 4 weeks, Columbia Sportsw has returned 9.76% as of today's recent price of $71.24.

Columbia Sportsw share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $109.44 and a 52-week low of $51.82 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $71.24 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 2.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

Columbia Sportswear Company designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes active outdoor apparel. The Company's products include outerwear, sportswear, rugged footwear, and related accessories. Columbia's products are sold to specialty and department store retailers in the United States and other countries.

