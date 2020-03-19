MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Columbia Propert Shares Down 53.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (CXP)

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:41pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP) on February 26th, 2020 at $20.77. In approximately 3 weeks, Columbia Propert has returned 53.82% as of today's recent price of $9.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Columbia Propert share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $9.17 and a high of $23.13 and are now at $9.59. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing, and operation of office properties. Columbia Property Trust serves its clients throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Columbia Propert.

Log in and add Columbia Propert (CXP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights columbia propert

Ticker(s): CXP

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.