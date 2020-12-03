Columbia Propert Down 18.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CXP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP) on February 26th, 2020 at $20.77. In approximately 2 weeks, Columbia Propert has returned 18.23% as of today's recent price of $16.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Columbia Propert share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $16.77 and a high of $23.13 and are now at $16.98. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing, and operation of office properties. Columbia Property Trust serves its clients throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Columbia Propert.

