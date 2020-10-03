Columbia Banking Down 25.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (COLB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Columbia Banking (NASDAQ:COLB) on January 10th, 2020 at $39.01. In approximately 2 months, Columbia Banking has returned 25.14% as of today's recent price of $29.20.

Columbia Banking share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.40 and the current low of $27.71 and are currently at $27.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company for Columbia Bank, a full service commercial bank. The Bank serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals through office in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington.

