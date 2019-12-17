Collegium Pharma Has Returned 77.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COLL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL) on August 20th, 2019 at $11.90. In approximately 4 months, Collegium Pharma has returned 77.73% as of today's recent price of $21.15.

Collegium Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.28 and a 52-week low of $10.01 and are now trading 109% above that low price at $20.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. offers pharmaceutical products. The Company develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and skin related disorders.

