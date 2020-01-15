Collegium Pharma Has Returned 103.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (COLL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL) on August 20th, 2019 at $11.90. In approximately 5 months, Collegium Pharma has returned 103.61% as of today's recent price of $24.23.

Collegium Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.41 and a 52-week low of $10.01 and are now trading 142% above that low price at $24.23 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.7%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. offers pharmaceutical products. The Company develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and skin related disorders.

