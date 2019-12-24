Collegium Pharma Up 72.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (COLL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL) on August 20th, 2019 at $11.90. In approximately 4 months, Collegium Pharma has returned 72.69% as of today's recent price of $20.55.

In the past 52 weeks, Collegium Pharma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.01 and a high of $22.28 and are now at $20.55, 105% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 2.96% higher over the past week, respectively.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. offers pharmaceutical products. The Company develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and skin related disorders.

