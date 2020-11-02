Collectors Univ Has Returned 7.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CLCT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Collectors Univ (NASDAQ:CLCT) on January 17th, 2020 at $24.58. In approximately 4 weeks, Collectors Univ has returned 7.00% as of today's recent price of $26.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Collectors Univ have traded between a low of $14.53 and a high of $30.24 and are now at $26.30, which is 81% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services. The Company provides its services to dealers and collectors of high-value coins, sportscards, autographs, and stamps and vintage U.S. currency notes and to sellers and purchasers of diamonds, colored gemstones, and other high value assets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Collectors Univ shares.

Log in and add Collectors Univ (CLCT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.