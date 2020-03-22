Collectors Univ Down 32.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (CLCT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Collectors Univ (NASDAQ:CLCT) on February 28th, 2020 at $22.96. In approximately 3 weeks, Collectors Univ has returned 32.43% as of today's recent price of $15.51.

Collectors Univ share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.24 and a 52-week low of $13.26 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $16.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services. The Company provides its services to dealers and collectors of high-value coins, sportscards, autographs, and stamps and vintage U.S. currency notes and to sellers and purchasers of diamonds, colored gemstones, and other high value assets.

