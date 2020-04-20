Colgate-Palmoliv Shares Up 7.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (CL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) on April 3rd, 2020 at $67.72. In approximately 2 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv has returned 7.59% as of today's recent price of $72.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.49 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $72.86, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a consumer products company that markets its products throughout the world. The Company's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos, deodorants, bar and liquid soaps, dishwashing liquid, and laundry products, as well as pet nutrition products for cats and dogs.

