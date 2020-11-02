Colgate-Palmoliv Up 10.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (CL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) on December 16th, 2019 at $68.88. In approximately 2 months, Colgate-Palmoliv has returned 10.72% as of today's recent price of $76.26.

Over the past year, Colgate-Palmoliv has traded in a range of $64.75 to $77.29 and is now at $76.26, 18% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.80% higher over the past week, respectively.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a consumer products company that markets its products throughout the world. The Company's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos, deodorants, bar and liquid soaps, dishwashing liquid, and laundry products, as well as pet nutrition products for cats and dogs.

